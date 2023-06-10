SBP hosts first Pink Power CEO Conference

The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab hosted the first Pink Power CEO Conference at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab hosted the first Pink Power CEO Conference at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library, here on Saturday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on the occasion. Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and a large number of female students and women were also present.

Female Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the top 20 companies of the country participated in the conference and shared their success stories with a large number of audience to motivate them.

Addressing the conference, the DG SBP said that women are an important part of society and without their active participation, the country could not achieve its development goals. "It is the right time to encourage our talented women and take effective measures to resolve their issues," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab is also giving maximum opportunities to talented females in the field of sports. "The Pink Games have been organized purely for women athletes so that they can demonstrate their sports potential in a competitive environment," he added.

He also wrote his message on women empowerment at the Pink Power Wall of Fame. Convener of Pink Power CEO Conference Madam Zeeshan Zia Raja also presented a souvenir to Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion.

In her address, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that our goal is to empower the women of Pakistan in the areas of education and entrepreneurship. "Our women should make efforts for their rights. Our females are quite competent and they can excel in every field through sheer hard work".

The convener of Pink Power CEO Conference Madam Zeeshan Zia Raja, Founder of Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar, Chairperson of Advisory Committee of PWDs Social Welfare Punjab Amnah Aftab, MPA Bushra Anjum Butt, Associate Prof Electrical Engineering Dr Engr Aqsa Shabbir, Executive Committee Member & Convener of Standing Committee on Women business Personal Development Dr Fareeha Younas, Former Convener Of Women Empowerment FPCCI Faiza Nabeel, CEO of Precious Pearls Hira Rafique, CEO Pastels Events Jannat Aseem, Executive Director Commonwealth Association of Architects Maira Khan, CEO Cyntax Health Projects Founder FemPure Prof Dr Madeeha Malik, Director Business Incubation Centre, PU Prof Dr Sania Zahra Malik, Prof Dr Maria Maldonado Garcia, CEO Saya Animal Welfare Organization Sara Gandapur, Educationalist and Social Activist Syeda Rozi Rizvi and Deputy head of Pakistan Together4Heritage Sana Durrani participated in the conference.