LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail will inaugurate Sports board Punjab (SBP) Inter-Division Men's, Women's Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on June 22 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Dr. Asif Tufail, said on Wednesday that hundreds of male and female players from all nine divisions will exhibit their skills in team event, amateur, 30m, 70m and open categories events. "There will be exciting archery competitions in 2-day Championship", he added.

He said that Murree Archery Championship is a suitable platform for talented male and female players and the potential youngsters must avail this opportunity to prove their mettle.

"We are quite upbeat that this championship will play a key role in the growth of game of archery among younger generation", he added.

Dr. Asif Tufail further said that the game of archery has also been included in Sports Board Punjab Summer Camp schedule so that young male and female players can polish their archery skills during the free time of summer vacations under the supervision of qualified coaches. Sports Board Punjab has also established an Archery academy in Nishtar Park Sports Complex where qualified coaches are imparting modern archery training to emerging male and female players, he added.