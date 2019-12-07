UrduPoint.com
Security Measures Reviewed For Pakistan & Sri Lanka Cricket Match: CPO

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to ensure foolproof security for the test match between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Rawalpindi cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to ensure foolproof security for the test match between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams in Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

During his visit to Rawalpindi cricket stadium, he said strict security arrangements for the tour of Sri lankan cricket team had been made according to national and international security SOPs.

He emphasised that it must be ensured that citizens were least bothered by traffic management and blockade of routes.

He said close monitoring of the hotel, where the teams were staying, stadium and routes should be ensured by CCTV cameras and snipers would be deputed on rooftops of buildings falling on the route between the airport, hotel and stadium.

He said holding matches in a peaceful atmosphere was the matter of national dignity and no compromise would be made on it.

The CPO said an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Elite force and other forces should be devised and monitoring officers keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation.

