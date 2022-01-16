Serbian Star Tennis Player Novak Djokovic to Be Deported From Australia - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The Federal Court of Australia denied the appeal of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic against the decision to cancel his visa, Chief Justice James Allsop said on Sunday.

The court's announcement of the ruling was streamed on YouTube.

Djokovic's visa was canceled because the Australian authorities were unconvinced by the medical reasons that gave the athlete exemption from getting a COVID-19 shot. The vaccination is mandatory for all participants in the season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open.

The competition will take place on the courts of Melbourne Park from January 17-30. The nine-time champion Djokovic is a reigning winner of the tournament.