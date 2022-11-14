UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Shah Afridi Vows To Make Nation Proud

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

The Left-arm pacer says it is an honour for him to be a part of a world-class team and was willing to sacrifice more for the country if required.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, whose knee injury re-emerged in the final of T20 World Cup, is confident to come back and make the nation proud.

Taking Twitter, Shaheen Afridi said that it was an honour for him to be a part of a world-class team and was willing to sacrifice more for the country if required.

He tweeted, "“We are ready to give anything for Pakistan.

Absolutely proud to be a small part of this great team. We gave it all and, InshaAllah, the hard work will continue,”.

Afridi limped off the field due to knee discomfort during the final and was unable to deliver his final two overs, which could have changed the course of the match for the better.

The pacer took a brilliant catch of Harry Brook to send the middle-order batter back to the pavilion but injured his knee in the process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured T20 World Twitter Afridi All

Recent Stories

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

4 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

14 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.