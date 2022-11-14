Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Left-arm pacer says it is an honour for him to be a part of a world-class team and was willing to sacrifice more for the country if required.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, whose knee injury re-emerged in the final of T20 World Cup, is confident to come back and make the nation proud.

Taking Twitter, Shaheen Afridi said that it was an honour for him to be a part of a world-class team and was willing to sacrifice more for the country if required.

He tweeted, "“We are ready to give anything for Pakistan.

Absolutely proud to be a small part of this great team. We gave it all and, InshaAllah, the hard work will continue,”.

Afridi limped off the field due to knee discomfort during the final and was unable to deliver his final two overs, which could have changed the course of the match for the better.

The pacer took a brilliant catch of Harry Brook to send the middle-order batter back to the pavilion but injured his knee in the process.