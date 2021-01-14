UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Named As Captain Of Kashmir Premier League

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:56 AM

The former Pakistan Captain says that it’s an immense pleasure for him to lead Kashmir Premier League and to highlight cricket talent.

Muzaffarabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Former Captain Shahid Khan Afridi has been appointed as captain of Muzaffarabad Tigers in Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the reports said on Thursday.

Both sides signed on the agreement for his captaincy for Muzaffarabad Tigers. A special ceremony was held for Shahid Khan Afrid on this occasion and large number of people were present there in Muzaffarabad.

“I feel honor to become the president of KPL,” said Shahid Khan Afridi, adding that he had never felt such gratitude being the ambassador of any other league around the world.

Afrid said: “ This league will highlight cricket talent in Kashmir youth. Of course, it has talent in bulk,”. He vowed to built cricket academy in Kashmir to promote young cricketers by providing them full support to grab opportunities in cricket.

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would take place from April 1 to 10 in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad. Six teams including Bagh Stallions, Rawalakot Hawks, Mirpur Royals, Kotliu Panthers, Overseas Warriors and Muzaffarabad Tigers.

Multan Sultans retained Shahid Afridi for PSL6, so Lala will be in action again for MS PSLDRAFT.

