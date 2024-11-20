Open Menu

Shoaib Akhtar Still Hopeful About India's Visit To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 05:05 PM

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former fast bowler says backchannel talks are likely to take place between two nations regarding tournament

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the Rawalpindi Express, is still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shoaib Akhtar gave an interview to a local tv channel discussing the Champions Trophy, which has now gone viral.

The former fast bowler stated that backchannel talks would likely take place between the two nations regarding the tournament, emphasizing, “We should not lose hope, but we must wait for a resolution.”

He highlighted the financial reality of international cricket, saying, “We all know the truth: 95-96% of sponsorships in the ICC come from India, which is why the Indian cricket board wields significant influence.”

Akhtar further pointed out that the participation of Pakistan and Indian teams is ultimately a matter for their governments to decide, adding, “No cricket board, whether it’s the PCB or BCCI, has any control over this.”

The former cricketer painted a vivid picture, saying, “Imagine Virat Kohli playing in Pakistan and scoring a century. Pakistan cannot currently host a tournament as significant as the World Cup, but hosting the Champions Trophy could be a step toward bigger events.

I still believe the Indian team will come to Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, tensions persist between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan over the Champions Trophy, with both sides engaged in a war of words. A broadcasting company has also increased pressure on the ICC to announce the tournament schedule, citing financial losses caused by delays.

Senior ICC officials are reportedly concerned over the lack of flexibility from both countries. If the Indian cricket board maintains its rigid stance, the ICC could face significant financial losses from the event.

The hybrid model proposal for the tournament has been rejected again amid disputes over India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan. “We have presented our stance to the ICC and are now awaiting their response. The council must prioritize its credibility over India’s position,” said a source.

Pakistan is the defending champion of the Champions Trophy.

Under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, the Green Shirts defeated arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the 2017 final to claim the trophy.

More Stories From Sports