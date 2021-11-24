UrduPoint.com

Shoaib Malik Will Miss Upcoming T20I Home Series Against West Indies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:49 PM

Shoaib Malik also confirmed to Captain Babar Azam that he had no retirement plans from the shorter format.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) All-rounder Shoaib Malik would not be able to play upcoming T20I home series against West Indies, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The reports said that Malik also conveyed the Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim as well.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik could not play the third T20 match against Bangladesh and flew back to Dubai owing to his son’s health issues.

Besides it, Mohammad Hafeez’s position was still unclear as he withdrew himself from the Bangladesh series and decided to play the Abu Dhabi T20 League being held in Dubai.

