Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh is ready to play in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said they reached the conclusion that cricket as a sport is in the best interest of both Pakistan and Bangladesh

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Bangladesh Cricket board (BCB) agreed to come and play upcoming Test and T20 internationals in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

According to the details, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture which is to played from Feb 7 to Feb 11 in Rawalpindi.

The matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan will play T20 internationals in Lahore from January 24 to January 27.

Bangladesh will play an One-day International in Karachi on April 3 as well as the second WTC fixture from April 5 to 9 soon after conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have resolved the issue and have come to conclusion that is in the best interest of this great sport and of both cricket playing countries,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

He said he was grateful to ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.

Earlier, Bangladesh refused to come to Pakistan and play Test matches. However, they were ready to play T20 matches. The refusal by the Bangladesh Cricket Board made many cricket lovers in Pakistan sad and soon after the acceptance, there is smile on everyone’s face.

Tour schedule:

24 Jan – 1st T20I, Lahore

25 Jan – 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan – 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr – One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr – 2nd Test, Karachi