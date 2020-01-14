UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smile On The Faces Of Cricket Lovers As Bangladesh Is Ready To Play In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh is ready to play in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said they reached the conclusion that cricket as a sport is in the best interest of both Pakistan and Bangladesh  

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Bangladesh Cricket board (BCB) agreed to come and play upcoming Test and T20 internationals in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

According to the details, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture which is to played from Feb 7 to Feb 11 in Rawalpindi.

The matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan will play T20 internationals in Lahore from January 24 to January 27.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture, which is to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh will play an One-day International in Karachi on April 3 as well as the second WTC fixture from April 5 to 9 soon after conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have resolved the issue and have come to conclusion that is in the best interest of this great sport and of both cricket playing countries,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

He said he was grateful to ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.

Earlier, Bangladesh refused to come to Pakistan and play Test matches. However, they were ready to play T20 matches. The refusal by the Bangladesh Cricket Board made many cricket lovers in Pakistan sad and soon after the acceptance, there is smile on everyone’s face.

Tour schedule:

24 Jan – 1st T20I, Lahore

25 Jan – 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan – 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr – One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr – 2nd Test, Karachi

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 World ICC Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi January February April From Best Love Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

30 seconds ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

16 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed dow ..

28 minutes ago

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari speaks up about “D ..

42 minutes ago

FM Qureshi expresses condolences with Oman’s new ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits World Future Energy Sum ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.