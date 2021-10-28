UrduPoint.com

South Africa's De Kock Says Sorry For Refusing To Take Knee

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

South African star Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee in his team's Twenty20 World Cup match and said he would be "happy" to do it

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :South African star Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee in his team's Twenty20 World Cup match and said he would be "happy" to do it.

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home," de Kock said in statement Thursday.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so."De Kock pulled out of Tuesday's match against holders West Indies for "personal reasons", defying orders from cricket South Africa to their players on following the anti-racism gesture.

