UrduPoint.com

Spain's Valencia FC To Donate Players' Shirts To Charity To Combat Racism

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to Charity to Combat Racism

Spain's Valencia football club said on Wednesday that it will donate the shirts its players will wear in the match against Espanyol on Sunday for the Spanish Red Cross charity auction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Spain's Valencia football club said on Wednesday that it will donate the shirts its players will wear in the match against Espanyol on Sunday for the Spanish Red Cross charity auction.

"Valencia CF... have once again joined up with MatchWornShirt, holding a charity auction with the proceeds going towards promoting integration, education in values and combating bullying and racism. To contribute to this cause, the players will donate the shirts they wear in the match against RCD Espanyol on Sunday, May 28th," the club said in a statement.

The teams are scheduled to meet at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has penalized Valencia for racist insults shouted by its fans against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.

The RFEF ordered Valencia to close the Mario Kempes stand of its Mestalla stadium for five matches, and imposed a fine of 45,000 Euros ($48,500).

On Sunday, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Valencia in the away match of the 35th round of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga. The match was interrupted in the middle of the second half due to racist insults against Vinicius coming from the stands. After the game, Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Valencia's fan were calling his player mono, which means "monkey" in Spanish. Vinicius himself said that Spain was turning into a racist country. Three people were arrested following the incident, the Spanish police said.

Related Topics

Football Police Education Fine Valencia Spain May Sunday From Real Madrid Espanyol

Recent Stories

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR ..

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with ar ..

BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with armed forces

5 minutes ago
 Healthy discussions vital for solving societal pro ..

Healthy discussions vital for solving societal problems: KU VC

5 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Ann ..

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

5 minutes ago
 Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

5 minutes ago
 At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Nea ..

At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.