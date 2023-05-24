Spain's Valencia football club said on Wednesday that it will donate the shirts its players will wear in the match against Espanyol on Sunday for the Spanish Red Cross charity auction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Spain's Valencia football club said on Wednesday that it will donate the shirts its players will wear in the match against Espanyol on Sunday for the Spanish Red Cross charity auction.

"Valencia CF... have once again joined up with MatchWornShirt, holding a charity auction with the proceeds going towards promoting integration, education in values and combating bullying and racism. To contribute to this cause, the players will donate the shirts they wear in the match against RCD Espanyol on Sunday, May 28th," the club said in a statement.

The teams are scheduled to meet at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has penalized Valencia for racist insults shouted by its fans against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.

The RFEF ordered Valencia to close the Mario Kempes stand of its Mestalla stadium for five matches, and imposed a fine of 45,000 Euros ($48,500).

On Sunday, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Valencia in the away match of the 35th round of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga. The match was interrupted in the middle of the second half due to racist insults against Vinicius coming from the stands. After the game, Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Valencia's fan were calling his player mono, which means "monkey" in Spanish. Vinicius himself said that Spain was turning into a racist country. Three people were arrested following the incident, the Spanish police said.