Spat Between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz Comes To An End

Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Renowned TV anchor Saleem Safi took both to the house of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary who played important role for reconciliation between them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Dr. Numan Niaz apologized from pacer Shoaib Akhtar as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and renowned tv anchor Saleem Safi played role of conciliation between them.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary shared selfie with both Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauman Niaz. The Minister said that the matter was not so big but the social media portrayed it so big.

He said: "All is well that has ended well,".

In another video clip, Dr. Nauman Niaz is seen apologizing from Shoaib Akhtar.

"Shoaibi, Shoaib Akhtar I am extremely sorry for whatever happened on the screen. It should have not happened there, because we are 30 years old friends that shouldn't go down," He also said that it is never too late.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he did not have any personal grudge with Dr. Nauman Niazi and now the matter was resolved with my will. He stated that Nauman Niaz had also nothing in his heart and the matter was resolved amicably.

"Had he appologized earlier on the TV screen it would have not gone so long," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Senior journalist Saleem Safi took both to the house of Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary who played role in reconciliation of both Shoaib and Dr. Nauman Niaz.

The incident happened last month when Dr. Niaz misbehaved with Shoaib live on the TV show on ptv. After the break, Shoaib stood up from his seat and announced his resignation.

