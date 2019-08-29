Special Games to be inaugurated on Friday in Abbottabad

Arrangements were being made by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district administration to hold the 27th edition of National Sports Festival for special peoples at Abbottabad where more than 600 athletes from all over the country including Azad Kashmir arrived at Kunj Football Ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Arrangements were being made by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district administration to hold the 27th edition of National Sports Festival for special peoples at Abbottabad where more than 600 athletes from all over the country including Azad Kashmir arrived at Kunj Football Ground.

For the first time, team of physically handicapped peoples from Japan also arrived at Abbottabad and interestingly, they were asked to stay at specially arranged accommodation keeping in view their security point of view and other facilities accordingly to Japanese delegation but the officials and the six members athletes refused and preferred to stay at the newly constructed hostel by the FIFA which was laying idle for the last six years and after taking over the control by the Sports Board is equipped with lodging facilities.

Japanese athlete remarked that they were well looked after and feel more comfortable to stay with the other athletes coming from every knock and corner of the country as they wants to develop man to man contact and to understand the difficulties and problems being faced by the special athletes in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq, who was looking after the arrangements with sports board officials, while talking to APP said that they had planned a wheel chairs rally of at least 100 athletes who will march on the city roads at the time of National solidarity on Friday around 1200 noon with Kashmir as decided by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and as per directives of the Federal government.