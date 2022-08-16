Sports Board Punjab's Independence Day sports events of hockey, cycling, laser run and badminton were in progress here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab's Independence Day sports events of hockey, cycling, laser run and badminton were in progress here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The Independence Day women hockey event was played at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 where Pakistan Green edged out Pakistan White by a narrow margin of 2-1.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Zahid Qayyum was the chief guest on this occasion. He distributed prizes and medals among the top performers of the event.

Deputy Directors Chand Parveen, Rana Nadeem Anjum, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik, former women hockey player Sehrish Ghumman and Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Sports Board Punjab's Independence Day laser run event was organized at Punjab Stadium.

Vice-Chairman, SBP was the chief guest on the occasion.

The team of Punjab Green which accumulated 4568 points outplayed Punjab White (3962 points) in Independence Day laser run event. In the U-12 age group category, Subhan Zahoor got first position with 430 points while the next two positions were shared by Hussain with 340 points and Talha with 315 points.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Zahid Qayyum said that Sports Board Punjab has organised competitions of 11 games to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. "We engaged hundreds of young male and female players in different sports activities on this auspicious occasion".

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Zahid Qayyum further said that Sports Board Punjab provided a suitable platform to young athletes of the province to demonstrate their sporting skills in a competitive environment.