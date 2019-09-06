UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka's Malinga First T20 Bowler To Claim 100 Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:57 PM

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday became the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets, achieving the feat in the third match against New Zealand in Kandy

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday became the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets, achieving the feat in the third match against New Zealand in Kandy.

Malinga, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro to get a century of wickets in his 76th match.

The 36-year-old speedster went on to complete a hat-trick and took four wickets in four balls. Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor followed Munro to the pavilion.

