SSA Name Organizing Committee For Sindh Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Professor Dr. Farhan Essa has named a two-member organizing committee for the 18th Sindh Games to be held in Karachi.
Essa has appointed Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant as the Chairman Organizing Committee and Muhammad Nasir as the Organizing Secretary for the 18th Sindh Games.
Shahid Aftab would be in charge of the Technical Committee for the Games.
The softball event in the games will be played from February 23 to 25 at the KMC sports Complex, Kashmir Road. Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions will participate in the women's event, while the men's teams from Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi will compete against one another.
SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa said that holding the Sindh Games after almost six years was a welcome event for the players of the province.
We are trying our best to ensure the best accommodation, food, and travel facilities for the players and officials during the softball event. In this regard, various committees have also been formed.
Meanwhile, Karachi Softball Association President Muhammad Nasir has announced the Names of the women's and men's teams of Karachi for the Sindh Games softball event.
Adina Hassan will lead the Karachi's softball women for the Sindh Games while Shiraz Asif will lead the men's team.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans16 minutes ago
-
Dutch hockey club reaches Lahore to promote sports tourism3 hours ago
-
Dutch club arrives in Pakistan to play three-match series4 hours ago
-
Two former top cricketers’ entry into Peshawar Zalmi5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs6 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players20 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams22 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets23 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium1 day ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements1 day ago