SSA name organizing committee for Sindh Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Professor Dr. Farhan Essa has named a two-member organizing committee for the 18th Sindh Games to be held in Karachi.

Essa has appointed Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant as the Chairman Organizing Committee and Muhammad Nasir as the Organizing Secretary for the 18th Sindh Games.

Shahid Aftab would be in charge of the Technical Committee for the Games.

The softball event in the games will be played from February 23 to 25 at the KMC sports Complex, Kashmir Road. Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions will participate in the women's event, while the men's teams from Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi will compete against one another.

SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa said that holding the Sindh Games after almost six years was a welcome event for the players of the province.

We are trying our best to ensure the best accommodation, food, and travel facilities for the players and officials during the softball event. In this regard, various committees have also been formed.

Meanwhile, Karachi Softball Association President Muhammad Nasir has announced the Names of the women's and men's teams of Karachi for the Sindh Games softball event.

Adina Hassan will lead the Karachi's softball women for the Sindh Games while Shiraz Asif will lead the men's team.