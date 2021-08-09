SSGC, Punjab Hockey Match Ends In A Draw
Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:01 PM
Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.
Rizwan Ali and Sohail Riaz scored on goal apiece for Sui Southern Gas, while Punjab's Zain Ijaz and Abdullah scored one goal each for their team.