SSGC, Punjab hockey match ends in a draw

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Rizwan Ali and Sohail Riaz scored on goal apiece for Sui Southern Gas, while Punjab's Zain Ijaz and Abdullah scored one goal each for their team.