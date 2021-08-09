UrduPoint.com

SSGC, Punjab Hockey Match Ends In A Draw

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

SSGC, Punjab hockey match ends in a draw

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Rizwan Ali and Sohail Riaz scored on goal apiece for Sui Southern Gas, while Punjab's Zain Ijaz and Abdullah scored one goal each for their team.

Related Topics

Hockey Punjab Company Rawalpindi Independence Gas Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

47 minutes ago
 All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in ..

All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in province before opening of sch ..

50 seconds ago
 Four people dies in different incidents

Four people dies in different incidents

51 seconds ago
 SECP registers 1,949 new companies in July

SECP registers 1,949 new companies in July

54 seconds ago
 Khusro, Hashim visit Bahawalpur, RYK industrial es ..

Khusro, Hashim visit Bahawalpur, RYK industrial estates

57 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Reject US Proposal to Form Interim Gov ..

Taliban Say Reject US Proposal to Form Interim Government in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.