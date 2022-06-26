Steps being taken for promotion of sports, says DSO

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO), Farooq Latif, said that steps were being taken for promotion of sports and to bring out the new talent.

He said that maximum facilities were being extended to young players to boost their talent under the directions of Commissioner Multan division and DC Multan.

He expressed these views as chief guest during Inter Club Fazal Hussain Khokhar Memorial Gymnastics Championship organized by Multan District and Division Sports department.

He further said that Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum has prepared a sports Calendar which includes all games.

Lightens club won the gymnastic championship. Muhammad Mursalin was declared best gymnast of the championship. Safeer Abbas and Shahbaz Ali were declared the second best gymnasts.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the players. At the end of the event, the players of all the teams jointly performed the best gymnastics.

President Gymnastics Association Multan Kamran Sadiq ,Chairman Izhar Haider, General Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Khokhar, Syed Ghulam Hur, Zargam Abbas, Syed Sakhi Abbas and Hameer Khan performed the duties as officials.