Sultan's To Maintain Dominance At Home Ground: Dhani
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Fast Bowler of Multan Sultan team, Shahnawaz Dhani said that the team would enter the PSL with the best combination to maintain dominance in the competition, especially at home ground
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Fast Bowler of Multan Sultan team, Shahnawaz Dhani said that the team would enter the PSL with the best combination to maintain dominance in the competition, especially at home ground.
Talking to media persons before the practice session at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday, Shahnaz Dhani said that it was always difficult for the players to come back after injury. He said that it was hard to watch matches while sitting out of the ground after the finger injury in the last season. He said that he worked hard to recover and get back his pace and performance.
"Every player loves to play a key role in the team's victory," Dhani said and added that he was excited to play due role in all matches.
He said that the winning ratio of the Multan Sultan at the top from the last five seasons in which they grabbed the trophy in a season and stood runner up in two.
He said that the Sultan's have a good combination of local and foreign players and the team would maintain the winning streak at home ground.
"The franchise cricket has entered into modern techniques in which the fast bowlers becoming good power hitters as proved by Nadeem Shah with his famous back-to-back sixes, he added.
Dhani maintained that Rizwan has the ability to use the players as per their strength. He said that Rizwan was not only a good player but also a good skipper on the field and off the field.
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff
More Stories From Sports
-
Kings to give tough time to Sultan: Mir Hamza1 hour ago
-
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated2 hours ago
-
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence4 hours ago
-
Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 94 hours ago
-
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 96 hours ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 226 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 176 hours ago
-
Hamza moves in ITF Pakistan World Jr final6 hours ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series6 hours ago
-
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo6 hours ago