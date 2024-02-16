Fast Bowler of Multan Sultan team, Shahnawaz Dhani said that the team would enter the PSL with the best combination to maintain dominance in the competition, especially at home ground

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Fast Bowler of Multan Sultan team, Shahnawaz Dhani said that the team would enter the PSL with the best combination to maintain dominance in the competition, especially at home ground.

Talking to media persons before the practice session at Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday, Shahnaz Dhani said that it was always difficult for the players to come back after injury. He said that it was hard to watch matches while sitting out of the ground after the finger injury in the last season. He said that he worked hard to recover and get back his pace and performance.

"Every player loves to play a key role in the team's victory," Dhani said and added that he was excited to play due role in all matches.

He said that the winning ratio of the Multan Sultan at the top from the last five seasons in which they grabbed the trophy in a season and stood runner up in two.

He said that the Sultan's have a good combination of local and foreign players and the team would maintain the winning streak at home ground.

"The franchise cricket has entered into modern techniques in which the fast bowlers becoming good power hitters as proved by Nadeem Shah with his famous back-to-back sixes, he added.

Dhani maintained that Rizwan has the ability to use the players as per their strength. He said that Rizwan was not only a good player but also a good skipper on the field and off the field.