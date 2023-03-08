Super Women beat Amazons by eight wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Wolvaardt, Nida star in Super Women's eight-wicket victory in the Women’s League exhibition match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) A sparkling half-century by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and an all-round performance by Nida Dar helped Super Women defeat Amazons by eight wickets in the Women’s League exhibition match to go one-up at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt scored 53 not out and Nida Dar followed her three for 25 with the ball with 23 not out with the bat as the two batters put on 68 runs for the unbroken third wicket to help Super Women achieve the 132-run target with more than four overs to spare.

Wolvaardt belted a six to reach her half-century and also take her side home. Her 36-ball knock also included six fours, while Nida scored almost run-a-ball 23 with a four.

In pursuit of a 133-run target, opener Muneeba Ali and Chamari Athapaththu put on 39 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed after scoring a rapid 23 from 13 balls with four fours and a six. Muneeba then added 31 runs for the second wicket with Wolvaardt before joining Athapaththu in the dressing room after scoring a 27-ball 33 with six fours.

Nashra Sundhu and Anam Amin took a wicket each, conceding 18 and 23 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Amazons, electing to bat first, were off to a flying start of 46 in 5.3 overs before they lost their way and ended up at 132 for nine – thanks to a 35-ball 38 by top-scorer Aliya Riaz. The Pakistan all-rounder hit three fours and a six before she was smartly run-out by Chamari Athapaththu from extra-cover when the Sri Lanka captain had one stump to aim.

England duo of Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt equally struck eight fours between them as they matched each other stroke by stroke. The partnership ended when Beaumont’s 18-ball 24 innings was ended by Syeda Masooma Zahra. Three balls later, Wyatt fell to a good reflex action catch by Sadia Iqbal off Nida Dar as Amazons slipped from 46-0 to 49-2.

The dismissal of the two openers opened floodgates from both ends as the Amazons failed to overcome a disciplined and accurate bowling by the Super Women and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Maia Bouchier (18 off 15) and Fatima Sana (13 off 10) were the only middle-order batters who helped their side to reach 132 for nine.

For Super Women, Nida was as effective, economical and successful as ever when she returned figures of three for 25, while Tuba Hasan also impressed with figures of two for 18. Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani and Lea Tahuhu picked up one wicket apiece.

The second match of the three-match series be played on Friday and will start at 2pm. This match will be followed by the Peshawar Zalmi-Multan Sultans fixture in the HBL PSL 8 and will commence at 7pm. Tickets for the men’s match will be valid for the women’s fixture.

Scores in brief:

Amazons 132-9, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 38, Tammy Beaumont 24, Danni Wyatt 22, Maia Bouchier 18, Fatima Sana 13; Nida Dar 3-25, Tuba Hassan 2-18)

Super Women 138-2, 15.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out, Muneeba Ali 33, Nida Dar 23 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 23)

Player of the match – Nida Dar (Super Women)