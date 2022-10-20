T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The United Arab Emirates had set the target of 149 for Namibia to chase and qualify for the Super 12s in their today’s clash with UAE in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) The United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by seven runs in a cruicial last group stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Geelong on Thursday.

Muhammad Waseem’s fifty and skipper CP Rizwan’s unbeaten 43 runs from 20 balls pushed the UAE to a strong stage. The UAE opening pair of Muhammad Waseem and Vritya Aravind made just 39 runs in eight overs. Aravind worked hard to speed up and got dismissed for 21 from 32 balls but the UAE speedily went up as Rizwan joined Waseem at the crease.

Playing a steady knock, Waseem was out after scoring fifty in the 15th over of the inning but Rizwan remained unbeaten and scored 43. Basil Hameed also played well and led his team to strong position. Hameed also remained unbeaten on 25 from just 14 deliveries. The duo made 33 runs in the last two overs, giving UAE a competitive total of 148/3.

Namibia will need to chase this target down successfully to qualify for the Super 12s.