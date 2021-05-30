UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajouri-Shradi Nets Winner As NYCFC Rally To Beat LAFC

Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tajouri-Shradi nets winner as NYCFC rally to beat LAFC

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the game-winner in the 90th minute as 10-man New York City FC rallied to beat Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales flicked on a corner by Jesus Medina and Libyan forward Tajouri-Shradi, unmarked at the back, fired home the winner with his left foot.

Four minutes earlier, NYCFC had been reduced to 10 men when Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was sent off after a reckless tackle on Latif Blessing.

"It's a game that we should not lose," said LAFC coach Bob Bradley, whose team went up 1-0 in the 56th minute, when Corey Baird slotting home form the near post.

NYCFC equalized in the 70th through Medina, who curled in a left-footed shot that eluded goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

It was LAFC's error that made Medina's goal possible, as NYCFCs Anton Tinnerholm seized upon an errant pass from the Angelenos and found the Paraguayan striker.

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila called it "by far the biggest win" of his tenure in New York.

"Last year when we played Toronto away, Columbus away, I think we haven't been close to winning.

"We had Orlando last year, we improved. We made it an even game and this year now we beat Philadelphia away and Orlando draw (away).

"Now win here in LA, that's saying something about the group and that we're coming far now to work together as a group." It was a deflating defeat for LAFC, who had Mexico international Carlos Vela in action for a full 90 minutes for the first time this season as he returns from a quadriceps injury.

Among other matches Saturday, a brace from Ola Kamara fueled DC United to a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the Florida club's first match since they were hit by a record $2 million fine for violating roster and salary rules in the signing of French World Cup-winner Blaise Matuidi.

Paul Arriola also scored for DC, who spoiled Inter's first home match with a full-capacity crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.

Related Topics

World Fine Toronto Los Angeles Medina Columbus Orlando Philadelphia Miami New York Florida Mexico Post From Coach Million

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

8 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

8 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

8 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

8 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.