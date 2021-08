Tanveer clinches gold in Blind Archery event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Tanveer Ahmed clinched a gold medal in the 30m Blind Archery Event of the Punjab Inter Division Archery Championship 2021 played at Bhurban, Murree.

Rawalpindi Division clean sweep the the championship. Tanveer Ahmed got gold medal while Waleed Aziz took a silver and M. Usman bagged a bronze, said a press release issued here.

In 70m Men Individual event, Qasim Tahir from Faisalabad Division got a gold medal while M. Arslan from Rawalpindi took a silver and Mubashar Nazar from Faisalabad clinched a bronze medal.

In 30m Men Team Event, Faisalabad Division got a gold medal while Bahawalpur Division grabbed a silver and Rawalpindi Division got bronze medal.

In 70m Women Individual Event, Sadia from Faisalabad got a gold medal while Sara Khan from Lahore took a silver and Aqsa Ali from Rawalpindi grabbed a bronze medal.

In 30m Women Team Event, Lahore Division got a gold medal while Bahawalpur Division won a silver and Faisalabad Division took a bronze medal.