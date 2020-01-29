UrduPoint.com
“Tayyar Hain” Theme Song Of PSL 2020 Becomes Top Trend

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:34 PM

“Tayyar Hain” theme song of PSL 2020 becomes top trend

Mix reaction comes for the new anthem song for PSL 2020 as some people like it and some say that the previous song was great.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) The theme song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has become today top trend after its release on Tuesday night.

According to official song—“ Tayyar Hain” for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was sung by Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar has made waves on social media as the fans are sharing the song on Twitter.

A social media user wrote: “Arif Lohar's role in PSL V anthem is just like the role of Elaichi in Biryani😁 Motu #TayyarHain,”.

Rabia Anum—another twitterati—wrote: “Pakistani awam after listening new psl anthem #TayyarHain #TayyarHain,”.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan—the known musician— produced the tune for PSL anthem while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar was the director.

PSL would be played at home grounds in Pakistan as previously a large chunk of the matches were organized in UAE after foreign players refused to visit Pakistan due to security reasons. However, after international cricket returned to Pakistan, PSL is also being organized here for the first time.

“Ab Khel Jamay Ga” sung by Ali Zafar was the biggest hit which became the unofficial tune of cricket in Pakistan.

