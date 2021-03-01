Trials for KP U-21 Games in Swat completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Trials of male and female athletes were held in Swat like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the forthcoming U21 Games to be scheduled from March 30 to April 7, 2021 in Peshawar.

The selection committee headed by Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, with Chief Coach and former international hockey player Shafqatullah, female selector Syed Jaffer Shah were selected the male and female athletes.

A large number of male and female players from different colleges and clubs participated in the selection of seven female sports including athletics, cricket, Badminton, Volleyball, netball, badminton and table tennis and 10 sports for boys comprising Hockey, Karate, Wushu, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, Judo, Wrestling, Basketball, Table Tennis, and Weightlifting.

Kashif Farhan said that as directed by DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, the trials is open for all and selection have been made in Swat like other 34 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Syed Jaffar Shah along with Saira, Bushra, Fatima and Amina taken the female trials at Grassy Ground, Makan Bagh, Mingora, He said coaches Amal Gul Afridi (Karate), Shafiqul Rehman (Shafiqur Rehman), Sabz Ali (Gymnastics), Taimur Khan (Wushu) took the male trials of different sports.

Kashif Farhan said that the organization of U21 Games organized by the Sports Department would promote sports in the province. Women athletes will have equal access to sports equipment, kits, shoes and other basic amenities, he informed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa medal holders of the provincial and national levels are being encouraged by giving them monthly stipends, which would help in boosting the sports sector, Kashif Farhan said.

He said for the information of all male and female players, big banners of all the games and its venues and dates were displayed across the district as directed by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan.