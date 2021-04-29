Turkey to host Junior Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup in Sep-Oct

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The 2021 Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals will be held in Antalya, Turkey from 28 September to 3 October 2021.

The Finals will take place at the Club Mega Saray Tennis academy which has experience hosting several ITF World Tennis Tour Junior events, the International Tennis Federation said on its website.

The Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals will feature 16 national teams in each competition, providing the opportunity for some of the finest 16-and-under tennis talent to play as part of a team and represent their nations. The line-up of teams will be decided by regional qualifying events taking place throughout 2021.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada 2015), Iga Swiatek (Poland 2016) and Coco Gauff (USA 2018) are just some of the current stars to have won the titles with their national team in recent years.

ITF President David Haggerty said: "We are delighted that the Junior competitions of the ITF's flagship events will be taking place this year and would like to thank the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) for hosting this wonderful event.

There is no greater honour than representing your nation and this event provides a great opportunity to the rising stars in tennis to experience that." TTF President Cengiz Durmus said: "As the Turkish Tennis Federation, we believe we are a partner that contributes to the ITF's goal of developing global tennis. With this purpose, we applied to host the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup, which we believe will be a milestone in terms of creating a strong tennis culture and tennis ecosystem in Turkey.?"We are thrilled and proud to be hosting this event, which brings together the future stars of global tennis and is sure to contribute to the development of tennis in Turkey. We are committed to placing our greatest efforts into realizing this event in the best possible way."The event will be held in accordance with the ITF's Covid-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of all participants.