Tweet Draws Public Ire For PCB Over Removal Of Sarfraz Ahmad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Tweet draws public ire for PCB over removal of Sarfraz Ahmad

Tweet shows players dancicng over removal of Sarfraz Ahmad from captaincy of two formats of Test and T20s matches.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) came under public ire soon after a tweet went viral showing the players dancing overal removal of Sarfraz Ahmad from the captaincy of Test and T20 matches.

The tweet that went viral on social media draw huge public ire for the PCB officials who removed Sarfraz Ahmad from captaincy of two formats including Test and T20s.

After Sarfraz Ahmad’s removal from captaincy of Test matches and T20s, Azhar Ali was given the captaincy of Test matches while Babar Azam was made captain of T20 matches. The sources said that Green shirts were planning to fly to Australia on Oct 27 for test matches and Azhar Ali would lead the national team in test matches.

They said, however, three T20 matches had been scheduled during the cricket team’s tour to Australia before test matches. National Cricket Team Head Coach Misbah ul Haq had started selection process for the team going to play test and T20 matches in Australia. He consulted other players and concerned experts for right selection of the players for Australian tour.

The PCB spokesperson said that Babar Azam is being considered for captaincy of the T20 matches scheduled next years in Australia. However, he said that decision about the captain of one-day matches would be announced later

