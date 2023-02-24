UCP wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Central Punjab (UCP) defeated Government College University (GCU) Lahore in the final of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Championship organized by Pakistan Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences Haripur on Friday.

The team of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar secured third position by defeating UMT Lahore by 2-0. Aqib and Aziz won their matches against their respective rivals in 6-1 and 6-1 and 6-4 and 6-4.

Director sports Higher education Commission (HEC) Muhammad Asif distributed trophies and cash prizes among the position holder teams along with Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Haripur Provost Dr.

Fida, Assistant Provost Dr. Mirzeb, Deputy Director Admin Sufi Shah, Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmed Marwat, Sports Advisor Dr. Rizwan Akhtar.

At the end, the special guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among all the winning players. A total of 15 university teams from across the country participated in the Championship.

Earlier in the semi-final matches, the University of Central Punjab beat the IBA Karachi team 2-0 in a one-sided match and in the second semi-final, GCU Lahore defeated UET by tie-break after an interesting match.