UrduPoint.com

UCP Wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UCP wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Central Punjab (UCP) defeated Government College University (GCU) Lahore in the final of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis Championship organized by Pakistan Austria Fakhakhshule Institute of Applied Sciences Haripur on Friday.

The team of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar secured third position by defeating UMT Lahore by 2-0. Aqib and Aziz won their matches against their respective rivals in 6-1 and 6-1 and 6-4 and 6-4.

Director sports Higher education Commission (HEC) Muhammad Asif distributed trophies and cash prizes among the position holder teams along with Pak Austria Fakhakhshule Haripur Provost Dr.

Fida, Assistant Provost Dr. Mirzeb, Deputy Director Admin Sufi Shah, Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmed Marwat, Sports Advisor Dr. Rizwan Akhtar.

At the end, the special guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among all the winning players. A total of 15 university teams from across the country participated in the Championship.

Earlier in the semi-final matches, the University of Central Punjab beat the IBA Karachi team 2-0 in a one-sided match and in the second semi-final, GCU Lahore defeated UET by tie-break after an interesting match.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Lahore Peshawar Sports Punjab Austria Haripur University Of Engineering And Technology GCU HEC All From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2023 Match 13 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wil ..

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted ..

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

51 minutes ago
 US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

2 hours ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.