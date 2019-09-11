UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umpire Humaira Wants To Enlighten Pakistan's Name In Cricket On Globe

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

Umpire Humaira wants to enlighten Pakistan's name in cricket on globe

Pakistan's first-ever female umpire Humaira Farrukh is confident on making a big name for the country in future, saying she wants to emulate to Aleem Dar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan's first-ever female umpire Humaira Farrukh is confident on making a big name for the country in future, saying she wants to emulate to Aleem Dar.

Humaira, who had officiated in more than 170 matches at different levels, said she was confident of making a big name and inspiring other umpires.

"I want to emulate Aleem Dar and I also look up to Ahsan Raza. More female umpires would emerge as more women games were taking place in the present Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set-up," she said in a statement issued here.

The PCB has made a concerted effort to promote the game which has resulted in some inspired results this year. After beating West Indies for the first time ever in an ODI series, the women in green squared the ODI series against South Africa in their own backyard.

Humaira has a rich experience of playing and administrating sport. She has represented the national hockey team and has worked as a sports administrator for the past 28 years.

Currently working as a Director Sports at Lahore Garrison University, she is also pursuing her doctorate in sports sciences.

"In 2005, I heard PCB was setting up a women's wing and I decided to pursue umpiring. I took part in the PCB Panel I and II umpiring courses and started my umpiring career. I am proud of the fact that I became the first female umpire in the country and since then eight more female umpires have emerged," she said.

"Women were reluctant and not sure about umpiring opportunities but through PCB's efforts, women cricket has become popular across the country and there are more opportunities in the field than before. Gradually we will see more women entering the fray and that will only help in increasing the standard further," she said.

Humaira, who is the only one in her family to pursue a career in sport said she owes her success to her mother. "When she used to play, women sport was restricted to college and university levels. But, in the recent years women sport, especially cricket, has become professional and PCB has played a vital role in that regard," she said.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports PCB South Africa Women Family

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Abolishes Parliamentary Immuni ..

6 minutes ago

9/11 First Responders Face Rare Diseases, No Accou ..

6 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

4 minutes ago

71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

4 minutes ago

IGP applauds police officials for security arrange ..

4 minutes ago

Merchandize trade deficit shrinks 32.96 % in July

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.