Under-13 inter-zonal Cricket tourney kicks off

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Greens off to a flying start when they beat Zone-IV Blues and Zone-I Blues respectively in the opening match of the A.S.Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium.

According to a communique here on Tuesday, the tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Jawed Ahmed Khan Secretary of RCAK, Former International Cricketer Saeed Azad, M.Touseef Siddiqui Joint Secretary RCAK, Khalid Nafees Chairman of the Tournament Committee, Khalid Zia, and others attended it.

Summarized Scores.

Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 182 runs in the evening match. Zone-VI 223/4 in 20 overs. Abdullah Jawed 119 14x4. 3x6 not out, Faisal Qurban 53.

M.Hassan Raza 2/35,Muhammad Omar Khan 2/45. .

Zone-IV 41/7 in 20 overs. Faraz 3/9, Muhammad Asad 2/17.

In the Morning Match Zone-VII Greens beet Zone-I Blues by 3 wickets. Zone-I 46 all out in 12.5 Overs. Omar Danish 13. S.M.Hassan (rls) 6/4.

Zone-VII 48/7 jn 15 Overs. Hasan Farhan (rls) 4/8, Shaheer 2/10.