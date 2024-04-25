Open Menu

Wapda Inter-Unit Kabaddi Tournament To Start From April 28

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

The 49th Annual WAPDA Inter Unit Circle Kabaddi Tournament would be organised at FESCO ground, Abdullahpur, here from April 28 to 30, 2024

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 49th Annual WAPDA Inter Unit Circle Kabaddi Tournament would be organised at FESCO ground, Abdullahpur, here from April 28 to 30, 2024.

The Kabaddi teams of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (MEPCO) would participate in the tournament.

According to General Secretary FESCO sports Association Farrukh Aftab, various committees have been formed for holding the tournament in a most befitting manner.

