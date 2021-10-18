Wapda victorious in PPFL match

Wapda downed Muslim Club Chaman by 3-0 goals while Pakistan Army and Sui Southern Gas Company's match ended in a goalless draw in the ongoing 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Municipal Stadium on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Wapda downed Muslim Club Chaman by 3-0 goals while Pakistan Army and Sui Southern Gas Company's match ended in a goalless draw in the ongoing 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Municipal Stadium on Monday.

In the first match, Wapda took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 17th minute of the first half, Shahbaz Tariq scored the first goal for Wapda while Ashfaquddin doubled the margin by 2-0 in the 49th minute. The third goal was scored by Ahmad Faheem for Wapda in the 66th minute of the game.

Players of Muslim Club tried to score a goal but were unable to materialize. Mohsin Ali received the yellow card for Wapda for foul playing. Asmat Ullah acted as the match Commissioner while Ahmad Rauf supervised the match and was assisted by Mehboob Ali and Yasir Rahman.

The second match was played between Pakistan Army and Sui Southern Gas Company which ended in a goalless draw.

Both teams could not score any goal in the scheduled time. Adnan Anjum supervised the match while Mehboob Ali and Dilawar Khan assisted him.