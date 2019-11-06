UrduPoint.com
West Indies Dismiss Afghanistan For 194 In Smog-hit Lucknow

Wed 06th November 2019

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Afghanistan hit 194 thanks to half-centuries from Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil in the first one-day international against West Indies in smog-hit Lucknow on Wednesday.

Shah and Alikhil put on 111 for the third wicket, but West Indies bowlers triggered a batting collapse after electing to field first at the start of the three-match series.

Paceman Jason Holder, debutant quick Romario Shepherd and off-spinner Roston Chase each claimed two wickets.

Afghanistan is now playing its home games in Lucknow. India has been the home of the war-torn nation's cricket team since 2015.

The air in Lucknow was classed as "very unhealthy" for the match, as north India has been in the grip of severe seasonal pollution.

Afghanistan lost openers Hazratullah Zazai and Javed Ahmadi with just 15 runs on the board before Shah, who made 61, and Alikhil, who hit 58, steadied the innings.

Alikhil was run out after hitting six fours and a six in his 62-ball knock. Three balls later, Chase got Najibullah Zadran for nought.

Mohammed Nabi and Gulbadin Naib also fell cheaply and Afghanistan's last four wickets went for just four runs.

Asghar Afghan made 35 before being run out by a direct hit from Holder.

