Wet outfield delays start of third day in West Indies, Pakistan Test

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Damp patches in the area of the bowlers' run-up delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Pakistan will resume their first innings at 212 for four following the loss of the entire second day's play on Saturday because of rain and a sodden outfield.

West Indies won the first Test by one wicket a week earlier at the same venue.