What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?  

While there's still a slim chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals by winning three upcoming matches, their fate also hinges on the outcomes of other teams.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) In the 2023 cricket World Cup, Pakistan has encountered its fourth consecutive loss, having been defeated by South Africa following previous losses to India, Australia, and Afghanistan.

The prospect, however, remains quite dim. Pakistan's seventh match is scheduled against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Pakistan must secure a victory over Bangladesh to have any hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

Conversely, Australia faces the daunting task of losing three out of their next four matches, a scenario that presents its own set of challenges.

South Africa has ascended to the top of the points table following their victory over Pakistan, with Pakistan currently occupying the sixth position.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is slated to play their remaining three group matches against Bangladesh in Kolkata, New Zealand in Bangalore, and the defending champions, England, in Kolkata on November 11.

While the road ahead is arduous, it is not entirely insurmountable. To secure a semi-final spot, a series of outcomes would need to align, including New Zealand defeating Australia, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands, India triumphing over England, and Sri Lanka prevailing over Afghanistan. Additionally, New Zealand would need to overcome South Africa, India would need to conquer Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan would need to best the Netherlands. Though challenging, this scenario, while not easily attainable, remains within the realm of possibility.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high note, securing victories in their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. Regrettably, their luck took a downturn thereafter. Pakistan has participated in a total of six matches, managing to secure two wins and suffering four losses.