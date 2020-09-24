Work on construction of four indoor gymnasium continue in District Nowshera: Ibrahim

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:42 PM

Farooq Club of Azkhail, District Nowshera clinched the trophy after defeating Bilal Club of Banda Nabi Aman Ghar in the Aman Kot Inter-Club Men Volleyball Championship played at Raza Khan Volleyball Academy Court on Thursday

Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khan Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan graced the occasion as guests.

Assistant Commissioner District Nowshera Talha Zubair, former Pakistan volleyball team skipper Shahid Hussain Chagharmatti, member of the organizing committee Raza Khan, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, large number of spectators, were also present.

The two teams were introduced to the guests before the start of the final match witnessed by hundreds of spectators in Aman Kot Village, which is considered as a hub of volleyball by producing more than 15 international players including Shoaib Khan, Naiz Khan, Farooq Khan, Jawad, Shahid, Mazhar, Sadaqat Khan.

District Administration jointly organized the Championship in collaboration with District Sports Office Nowshera and Directorate of Sports KP with top 20 Clubs took part.

In the final, Farooq Club clinched the trophy after an interesting contest in the best of five final, the score was 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 and 27-25. All the players fully participated and openly demonstrated their abilities.

Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khan Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera awarded winners and runners-up trophy with Rs. 30,000 given to the winners' team and Rs. 20,000 cash prize given to runners-up.

MPA Ibrahim Khan Khattak said that four indoor gymnasium facilities would be completed in the next six-month as construction work continues on the projects. He also lauded DC Nowshera for taking keen interest in sports and youth activities and extended all out support to Regional Sports Officer.

