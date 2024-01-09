Open Menu

Zone-IV Whites 2nd Consecutive Victory In A.S Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2024 | 06:48 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Zone-IV Whites defeated Zone-I Blues by 226 runs in their second match of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 inter zonal cricket tournament at Pak Star ground.

The highlights of the days play was deadly bowling by right arm leg spinner captured 6 Wickets for only 8 runs.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-IV Whites 298 all-out in 45 overs. Daniyal Khan Niazi 44, Owais Ahmed 44, Rana Areeb 35, Muhammad Owais Zahid 34, Musa Azad 33, Abdul Razzaq 33, Muhammad Iqrar 27. Qambar Abbas 3/44, Nadeem Khan. 2/48.

In reply Zone-I Blues 72 all out in overs. Methew Rizwan 19, Muhammad Bilal Khan 6/8 and Abdul Razzaq 2/15.

