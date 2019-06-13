UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Stunned By Brown In Grass-court Opener

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:46 PM

Zverev stunned by Brown in grass-court opener

World number five Alexander Zverev made a poor start to the grass-court season as he was dumped out of the Stuttgart ATP event by fellow German Dustin Brown on Thursday

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :World number five Alexander Zverev made a poor start to the grass-court season as he was dumped out of the Stuttgart ATP event by fellow German Dustin Brown on Thursday.

The top seed, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals last week, was beaten 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 by the 170th-ranked Brown.

The 34-year-old Brown, who famously knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon four years ago, saved 13 of 14 break points as he claimed only his fifth-ever win over a top-10 player.

Zverev, 22, has never won an ATP title on grass, while Brown will face either Frenchman Gilles Simon or Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first top-level quarter-final since February 2017.

Related Topics

World Poor German Stuttgart Rafael Nadal February 2017 Event Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

1 minute ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking revolutionary steps in health sector; ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to grip country 13 June 2019

2 minutes ago

Marquez hopes home comforts can bolster world cham ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Names Domestic Policy Adviser Eric Ueland as ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.