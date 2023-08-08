CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

TECNO, the leading mobile company in Pakistan, launched its highly anticipated CAMON 20 series on Monday, 7th August

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023) TECNO, the leading mobile company in Pakistan, launched its highly anticipated CAMON 20 series on Monday, 7th August. The launch event took place during a digital fashion show live on TECNO Mobile Pakistan's official channels and the Daraz app.

Adding to the excitement, TECNO has selected the renowned superstar Sajal Aly as the brand ambassador for the CAMON 20 series. She was also an integral part of all the thrilling activities during the event, adding her star power and charisma to the show.

This virtual fashion show created a unique and immersive experience, engaging customers across the country. It was incorporated with fun and interactive activities with a lot of different surprises, in which everyone could participate from the comfort of their house. Participants had the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

Meticulously designed for tech-savvy individuals, photographers, and fashion enthusiasts, the CAMON 20 series features stunning camera qualities, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek, stylish look with its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design, promising a spectacular user experience that surpasses all its previous innovations.

The series offers a range of versions, including CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro, CAMON 20 Pro 5G and, CAMON 20 Premium, catering to a wide variety of users worldwide.

“TECNO CAMON 20 is a blend of innovative technologies and modern design in one striking, high-performance series,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, “There are many moments in life that are meant to be kept safe. TECNO CAMON 20’s advanced portrait and video technologies let users capture those emotional moments with sharper detail, while its strikingly aesthetic design, great quality and exceptional user experience make it an all-rounder device.”

The new CAMON 20 Series comes in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, out of which CAMON 20 is now available online on the official website of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Daraz App, and offline markets across the country.