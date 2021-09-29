UrduPoint.com

Careem Pakistan Appoints New People Engagement Director, Amidst New Age Of Remote Working

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:59 AM

Careem Pakistan appoints new People Engagement Director, amidst new age of remote working

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Shafaq Waqar as the new People Engagement Director in Pakistan. Shafaq will be looking to further strengthen the culture at Careem along with developing and managing the talent to help the organization leapfrog into the realms of success

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th September, 2021) Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Shafaq Waqar as the new People Engagement Director in Pakistan.

Shafaq will be looking to further strengthen the culture at Careem along with developing and managing the talent to help the organization leapfrog into the realms of success. Her role will be instrumental in shaping the organization’s talent management strategies and onboarding the right set of talent from across the country to help the organization expand as it eyes on becoming the region’s everyday Super App.

Before joining Careem, Shafaq was associated with Nestlé for nine years, managing several roles in the HR team as a generalist and the Center of Expertise. She has rich experience in performance and talent management, leadership and capability development, employee engagement and has played an instrumental role in the HR transformation journey at Nestlé.

She brings with her an extensive portfolio of a diverse skill-set and learnings from other reputable organizations such as Pansian Group and i2C Pakistan. While expressing gratitude and enthusiasm for joining the organization and taking on her role as the People Engagement Director, she commented: “I am thrilled to kick-start my journey and help Careem find the right set of people with shared values and cultures to accelerate and build on to Careem’s mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people”.

As Careem has permanently shifted to the remote-first way of working, her role would be instrumental in creating a shift in the mindsets and creating a stir in enabling the ecosystem for Pakistan’s tech resources.

Careem has 437 Colleagues working remotely in Pakistan and is planning to further expand its services to the mobility of things (food and deliveries) and mobility of money (mobile top-ups and peer-to-peer transfer) in addition to the core ride-hailing service.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Middle East Money From Careem Employment

Recent Stories

PM to perform groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela roa ..

PM to perform groundbreaking of Jhal Jaho Bela road today

25 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

54 minutes ago
 PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

1 hour ago
 India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 232.77 million

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets architect Frank Gehry, visits Guggenheim Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.