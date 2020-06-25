China Unicom sees 4G users rise in May

China Unicom, one of the country's largest telecom operators, said in a monthly report that its 4G users reached 258 million in May, up 1.91 million from April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :China Unicom, one of the country's largest telecom operators, said in a monthly report that its 4g users reached 258 million in May, up 1.91 million from April.

The number of its fixed-line broadband subscribers saw a net increase of 402,000 to 85.54 million last month.

In the face of challenges such as a highly saturated and competitive market and the novel coronavirus epidemic, the operator strengthened differentiated and internet-based operations, controlled costs and weeded out ineffective products and channels, according to the report.

China Unicom has about 130,000 5G base stations in operation nationwide. The number is expected to reach 300,000 by the end of this year.