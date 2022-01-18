UrduPoint.com

China's Satellite Producer Delivers 6 Communication Satellites

Daniyal Sohail Published January 18, 2022 | 01:55 PM

China's satellite producer delivers 6 communication satellites

The first batch of low-Earth orbit (LEO), broadband communication satellites developed by China's satellite producer GalaxySpace has rolled off the production line

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The first batch of low-Earth orbit (LEO), broadband communication satellites developed by China's satellite producer GalaxySpace has rolled off the production line.

The six LEO broadband communication satellites, produced by the Beijing-based company within 11 months, have been transported to the launch center and are slated to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

This is the first time that the country has completed the mass production of LEO broadband communication satellites.

GalaxySpace aims to build a satellite internet communication network, capable of providing communication services for more than 30 minutes each time.

Related Topics

Internet China Company Leo Satellites

Recent Stories

62kg hashish recovered, two held

62kg hashish recovered, two held

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorists’ attack in Abu Dhab ..

Pakistan condemns terrorists’ attack in Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 WTI crude hits highest level in more than seven ye ..

WTI crude hits highest level in more than seven years

20 seconds ago
 PR procures 230 new bogies: Senate told

PR procures 230 new bogies: Senate told

21 seconds ago
 Canada Sends Small Special Operations Contingent t ..

Canada Sends Small Special Operations Contingent to Ukraine - Reports

23 seconds ago
 Sputnik V Effectiveness Against Omicron 75% - Deve ..

Sputnik V Effectiveness Against Omicron 75% - Developer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.