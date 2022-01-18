The first batch of low-Earth orbit (LEO), broadband communication satellites developed by China's satellite producer GalaxySpace has rolled off the production line

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The first batch of low-Earth orbit (LEO), broadband communication satellites developed by China's satellite producer GalaxySpace has rolled off the production line.

The six LEO broadband communication satellites, produced by the Beijing-based company within 11 months, have been transported to the launch center and are slated to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

This is the first time that the country has completed the mass production of LEO broadband communication satellites.

GalaxySpace aims to build a satellite internet communication network, capable of providing communication services for more than 30 minutes each time.