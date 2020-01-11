CMPak invested over US$ 5 bln in telecom sector

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) had invested around US $ 3 billion in the telecommunication sector of Pakistan along with other investments in infrastructure worth over US $ 2 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) had invested around US $ 3 billion in the telecommunication sector of Pakistan along with other investments in infrastructure worth over US $ 2 billion.

CMPak had made some massive contributions for the economic development of Pakistan with Rs 134 billion taxes paid in the last 12 years, a press release received here said.

The taxes being paid included Activation Tax, Custom Duty, Income Tax, Sales Tax, AIT, WHT, Payroll Tax, Royalty to PTA, Stamp Duty, etc whereas the company had generated over 3,500 direct and over 200,000 indirect employments.

Moreover, CMPak had the commitment to leading Pakistan's Digital Revolution by continuing to reinvest all earned revenues in Pakistan whereas the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) awarded ZonG 4G of CMPAK for best services in country.

"ZonG 4G wins the "Best 4G Services" in Pakistan award at the 3rd Consumers IT and Telecom Conference, organized by Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), with support from Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)," it added.

PTA had also awarded ZonG 4G for 10 years of Service Excellence and presented a token of appreciation to Chairman and CEO ZonG 4G Wang Hua in recognition for 10 years of Excellence whereas CAP Awarded Zong " Leadership in Innovation".

Zong 4G had won "Leadership in Innovation" and was awarded "CEO of the Year" in October 2019 by CAP based on its leadership and innovation in technology.

In August 2019 Zong became the first operator to successfully test its 5G network in South Asia.

Zong is ready for all future technology and has the right set of technological prowess and financial muscle to acquire and implement new digital technology solutions.

With the backing of a strong group in the form of China Mobile (CMCC) Zong works closely in collaboration with the Pakistani government. Zong envisions a Pakistan which technologically and economically prosperous.

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) was a 100 percent owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation.

The pioneering overseas set up of China Mobile came through acquisition of a license from Millicom to operate a GSM network in Pakistan.