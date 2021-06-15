UrduPoint.com
Contract For Tourist's ISS Flight On Russia's Soyuz May Be Signed By 2021 End - Glavkosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 hours ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

A new contract for a space tourist's flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft may be signed by the end of the year, Dmitry Loskutov, the general director of Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscormos), told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We expect to sign a contract with a commercial participant of a commercial flight, who will travel to the ISS aboard Soyuz-MS as a tourist, by the end of the year," Loskutov said at the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.

Loskutov said in May that the company is negotiating with potential space tourists and creating an advanced reserve of Soyuz spacecraft, with the first possible flight expected in the end of 2023.

