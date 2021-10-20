UrduPoint.com

Daraz 11.11: 13000+ Delivery Heroes, 4000+ Vehicles And 7 Logistics Partners

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:29 PM

With biggest sale of the year just three weeks away, Pakistan’s leading e-Commerce platform, Daraz expands its operational capacity to prepare for 11.11

As online shopping continues to grow with businesses moving to brick and click models due to pandemic, this year, consumers appear eager to return to the big holiday spending season. To prepare for the biggest one-day sale in Pakistan, Daraz increases its operational capacity to more than 5000 operations staff, 13000 delivery riders, 8 fulfilment centers and 80+ Daraz Express facilities nationwide to ensure a smooth flow of operations.

Ahmed Tanveer, Chief Operations Officer at Daraz Pakistan said, “We have been working on streamlining and improving the delivery mechanism with the help of Alibaba’s tech support for this year’s 11.11. We have a dedicated planning team which is helping us optimize the delivery lead times to help us achieve 3X of regular day orders on the mega sale day. Our operations team will center on delivering flawless customer and seller experience.”

He added, “Our key priority is to ensure strong logistics on sale day and our tailor-made e-Commerce logistics platform – DEX, is prepared to manage this effectively. We are ensuring that all the facilities are prepared to be used on 100% capacity during the sale and follow a standard protocol.

In the past year, the number of packages received and delivered by Daraz has increased by more than 100% with the support 7 third-party logistics partners including TCS, LCS, MOVEX and Rider. All partners have come together to build an automated and improved logistics network with the best sort centers, first and last mile networks creating a robust logistics network.

Daraz has continued to improve its delivery and fulfilment service with a competitive strategy that grows stronger every year with efforts put in by regional and local teams together. The latest upgrades came just in time for the 11.11 – World’s Biggest One Day Sale, to bring customers around Pakistan shorter delivery timelines.

For better forecasting and to meet customer demand, the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive algorithms and big data analytics will empower our sellers with demand forecast data and allow them to accurately pre-stock their goods in the right quantity and location which will then be supported by Daraz’s network in 600+ districts and cities supported by partners.

With the most exciting sale approaching, Daraz’s team is seems to be all geared up to fulfill and incoming volume of orders like never before with preparations across the nation.

