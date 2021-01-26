UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls On Big Tech To Take Responsibility For Content Dissemination

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls on Big Tech to Take Responsibility for Content Dissemination

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called on big tech companies and online platforms to take responsibility for how they promote, remove and share content.

"We want internet companies to take responsibility for the manner in which they disseminate, promote and remove content," von der Leyen said during her address at the Davos World Economic Forum 2021.

The commission president added that "the immense power" of digital giants needs to be contained and called for more transparency online.

"We need to contain the immense power of the big digital companies ... This means that what is illegal offline, should be illegal online too. We want the platforms to be transparent about how their algorithms work.

Because we cannot accept that the decision that have a far-reaching effect on our democracy are taken by computer programs alone," von der Leyen said.

The issues of digital privacy and the role of big tech in freedom of expression have shifted to the center of public attention after Twitter and other social media platforms blocked accounts of former US President Donald Trump in response to January 6 Capitol riots and in light of WhatsApp's move to force users to agree to privacy rules that envision sharing of their personal data with Facebook.

The Davos forum started on Monday and will be held through Friday in virtual format. The participants plan to discuss the transformation of industries, technology development, global cooperation and climate change, among other issues.

Related Topics

Internet World Riots Technology Democracy Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump January Share WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

21 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

41 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

49 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

50 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.