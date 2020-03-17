UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook $100Mln Fund To Help Small Businesses Survive Coronavirus Pandemic - Officer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

Facebook $100Mln Fund to Help Small Businesses Survive Coronavirus Pandemic - Officer

US social media giant Facebook established a $100 million fund targeting 30,000 small businesses with aid to weather the economic slowdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US social media giant Facebook established a $100 million fund targeting 30,000 small businesses with aid to weather the economic slowdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Tuesday.

"We've listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We've heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can't come to work.

That's why today I'm announcing that Facebook is investing $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries where our employees live and work," Sandberg said in a Facebook post.

Sandberg added that the $100 million will be distributed as cash grants and ad credits.

In a separate press release, Facebook's Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin said Facebook is monitoring novel coronavirus-related information for accuracy in an attempt to limit misinformation about the disease.

Related Topics

Weather Social Media Facebook Post Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Restaurants, malls, government offices c ..

2 minutes ago

Americans trust health agencies more than Trump on ..

2 minutes ago

UK Airports May Close in Weeks Due to COVID-19 Wit ..

2 minutes ago

EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Come Onto Market in ..

2 minutes ago

Screening of employees of Railways Karachi Divisio ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.