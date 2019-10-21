Facebook Drops 4 Iran, Russia-Origin Networks to Counter US Election Influence - Officials

Four networks that originated in Russia and Iran have been removed from Facebook to prevent them having any influence on the US national elections next year, four senior Facebook officials said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Four networks that originated in Russia and Iran have been removed from Facebook to prevent them having any influence on the US national elections next year, four senior Facebook officials said on Monday.

"This morning we removed four separate networks of accounts, Pages and Groups on Facebook and Instagram for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior," Facebook officials Guy Rosen, Katie Harbath, Nathaniel Gleicher and Rob Leathern said in a news release. "Three of them originated in Iran and one in Russia. They targeted the United States, North Africa and Latin America."