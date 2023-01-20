UrduPoint.com

Google Cuts 12,000 Jobs As Tech Woes Bite Again

Daniyal Sohail Published January 20, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Google cuts 12,000 jobs as tech woes bite again

Google's parent company Alphabet announced Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs globally, citing a changing economic reality as it became the latest US tech giant to enact large-scale restructuring

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Google's parent company Alphabet announced Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs globally, citing a changing economic reality as it became the latest US tech giant to enact large-scale restructuring.

The layoffs come a day after microsoft said it would reduce staff numbers by 10,000 in the coming months, following similar cuts by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Twitter as the tech sector girds for economic downturn.

The cuts follow a major hiring spree during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when companies scrambled to meet demand as people went online for work, school and entertainment.

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.

"We've undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," Pichai said, adding that the workforce would be reduced by around 12,000 positions.

"The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review." Alphabet employed nearly 187,000 workers worldwide at the end of September 2022. The cuts represent a little over 6 percent of its total workforce.

Pichai said American employees have already been notified about the cuts while reductions in other countries will take longer due to local labor laws.

The cuts will be "across departments, functions, levels of responsibility and regions," Pichai added.

"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter Company September Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA inaugurates 3rd Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental H ..

SEHA inaugurates 3rd Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference

10 minutes ago
 Senate body on education passes right to free educ ..

Senate body on education passes right to free education bill 2022

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Hilal-e-Im ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously for Sher Ala ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP directs police officers to make all-out effort ..

IGP directs police officers to make all-out efforts to address citizens' complai ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condol ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles demise of PA Secretary's el ..

3 minutes ago
 Maria Khan becomes top trend over ‘historic free ..

Maria Khan becomes top trend over ‘historic free kick’ in football match aga ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.