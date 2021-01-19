UrduPoint.com
Grand Auto Bazar - Automobile Industry Shifts To Ecommerce

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Grand Auto Bazar - Automobile industry shifts to ecommerce

Impact of the pandemic on economies has been such that the way of doing business has changed with a great deal which has resulted in favor of ecommerce

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020) Impact of the pandemic on economies has been such that the way of doing business has changed with a great deal which has resulted in favor of ecommerce.

With majority of customers preferring to stay at home, online shopping has proven to grow in the past few months noticeably.
Given the changing consumer behaviour and an increasing number of customers moving online, Pakistan’s largest online marketplace Daraz is now expanding its portfolio by entering the auto segment with the launch of dMotors, a massive collection of cars, bikes, and accessories.In the past few months the platform has also seen a growing demand for motorbikes and car accessories with orders going up to 500,000+ in the category.


Kicking off this endeavour with the Daraz Grand Auto Bazaar ’21, the platform will utilise its technology to offer consumers on its platform a wide range of automobiles, motorcycles, and related accessories.
Darazusers will be able to utilise Daraz’s user-friendly interface to avail of amazing offers in the Grand Auto Bazaar ’21 via Voucher Fireworks, Brand Flash Sales, and One Rupee Gamethat gives customers a chance to a win a bike every single day from 18th to 24th January on the Daraz APP.


The sale looks promising for enthusiasts with 50+ Mega Deals including Metro 70cc Motorcycle – Metro Motor Bikes, 70cc Passion - RoadPrince, Glory 580 Pro – Prince DFSK, Atlas Honda CG – 125, Atlas Honda, and multiple fuel brands will be available at unmatched prices exclusively on the platform.


Faisal Malik, Director Commercial at Daraz said, “The auto industry in Pakistan is set to grow dramatically this year (2021) with the entry of several new models in the market.

Looking to capitalise on this momentum, Daraz is proud to launch dMotors to help facilitate auto consumers by providing them with a wide variety of choices via an easy-to-use, convenient online platform.

Additionally, this is also a great opportunity for a traditionally offline market to convert online.”
An added facility of Easy Monthly Instalments (EMI) through Standard Chartered, Bank Alfalah, UBL, MCB and Silk Bank will also be available during the sale.

Furthermore, the exclusive launches via Grand Auto Bazaar’ 21 willinclude Glory Pro 580 1.5 Turbo, Atlas Honda 2021 Collection, Road Prince 2021 Collection, Metro Motor Bikes 2021 Collection, Karcher SC 1 EasyFix, Steam Cleaner, Nexen Tire - N-Blue Eco (Koren Tyre Brand), and BycoIntelu Premium.


Daraz has always remained step ahead in setting up the largest e-commerce industry in Pakistan by offering over 15 million products through its online platform. With the same pace of development of the e-commerce sector in the country specifically amid COVID-19, the economy will be welcoming a boost in the near future while building customers’ trust in online shopping practices.

